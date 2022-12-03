Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 34,325 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,325 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,973,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $29.92 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

