Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 24,750 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 24,750 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,468,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,001,600,000 after buying an additional 4,261,600 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,034,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $122,566,000 after buying an additional 66,188 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Range Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,689,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,320,000 after buying an additional 367,110 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Range Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,813,000 after buying an additional 551,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 139.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,259,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,100 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average is $29.66. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RRC. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

