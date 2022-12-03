Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,761,000 after buying an additional 803,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Albemarle by 181.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after buying an additional 959,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Albemarle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.37.

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $284.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.24 and its 200 day moving average is $257.01. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

