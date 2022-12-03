Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.3% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 5.1% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in ONEOK by 3.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in ONEOK by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 26,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

