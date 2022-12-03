Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,919,297 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned about 1.57% of CASI Pharmaceuticals worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 312,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. 36.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $10.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on CASI. BTIG Research cut their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Huang acquired 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $142,524.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 371,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,092.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

