Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,354 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 72.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 16.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

Crown Castle Price Performance

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $140.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.82. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.06%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

