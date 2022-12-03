WEG (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Shares Up 0.5%

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.43. 39,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 78,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

WEG Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99.

Get WEG alerts:

WEG Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.0069 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from WEG’s previous dividend of $0.00.

WEG Company Profile

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.