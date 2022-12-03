Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,207,000 after buying an additional 332,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,507,000 after buying an additional 673,451 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after buying an additional 1,433,420 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,648,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,286,000 after buying an additional 115,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,837,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,003,000 after buying an additional 144,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

NYSE:WM opened at $169.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

