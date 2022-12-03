Wanchain (WAN) Reaches Market Cap of $38.16 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $38.16 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001167 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 38.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00081159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00060288 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00024742 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

