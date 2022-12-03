W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey comprises approximately 2.4% of Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,541,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,750,000 after purchasing an additional 107,293 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,609,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,324,000 after buying an additional 46,333 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,124,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

NYSE WPC opened at $81.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.061 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.25%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

