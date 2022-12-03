Vulcan Forged PYR Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $86.48 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $3.18 or 0.00018756 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $86.48 million and $8.08 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.18014815 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $7,265,039.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

