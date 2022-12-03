Vistas Media Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VMACU) Trading Up 11.9%

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMACU – Get Rating) shares were up 11.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 20,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 392% from the average daily volume of 4,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.
Vistas Media Acquisition Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69.
About Vistas Media Acquisition
Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vistas Media Acquisition (VMACU)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Vistas Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistas Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.