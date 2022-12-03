Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 82,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 90,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.71.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund
About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.