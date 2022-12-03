Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 82,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 90,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.71.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

