Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $21.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,311.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 128.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

