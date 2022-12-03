VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Hits $0.0401 on Exchanges

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $30.85 million and approximately $369,846.90 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.vidt-datalink.com. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

