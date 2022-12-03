Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.31 billion-$6.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.00-$2.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on VSCO. UBS Group boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.73.

VSCO stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.05. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

