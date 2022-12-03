Versarien (OTC:VRSRF) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Shares of Versarien plc (OTC:VRSRF – Get Rating) traded down 13.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 1,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

