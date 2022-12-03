Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Director Somu Subramaniam Sells 129,317 Shares of Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) Director Somu Subramaniam sold 129,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $3,751,486.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,616,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,031,552.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Somu Subramaniam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $114,429.80.

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTYX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth $209,000. Birchview Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 36.4% in the third quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth $532,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 10.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

