Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.44.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLDR shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $0.85 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.
In other news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 243,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,597.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 43,825 shares of company stock worth $49,531 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of VLDR stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.21. Velodyne Lidar has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17.
Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.
