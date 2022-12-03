Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $551-553 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $557.00 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.19-$4.19 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.09.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $174.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.78 and its 200-day moving average is $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $274.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,260 shares of company stock worth $5,096,397 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.