Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.19-$4.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its Q4 guidance to approx $1.05 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.09.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $174.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.84. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,397. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 274.3% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

