Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VECO. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.29. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $171.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 98,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 61,466 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 80,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

