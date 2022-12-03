Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Shares Up 6.7%

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Rating) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00). 233,229,722 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 387% from the average session volume of 47,917,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Vast Resources in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Vast Resources alerts:

Vast Resources Trading Up 6.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 484.55, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.04.

Vast Resources Company Profile

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vast Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vast Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.