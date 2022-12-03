Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Sage Investment Advisers LLC

Sage Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $23,659,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $374.00 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.02.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

