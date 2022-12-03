Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $185.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

