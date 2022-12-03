Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.06. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

