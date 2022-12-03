Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Sage Investment Advisers LLC

Sage Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 93,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 53,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 36,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 127,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

