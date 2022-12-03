Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,031 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $334,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $52.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

