Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,260,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,999 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $62,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.54. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $62.70.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.