VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Short Interest Up 27.8% in November

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the October 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PPH traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $78.03. The company had a trading volume of 96,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,859. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.94. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $84.27.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPH. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the second quarter worth $394,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,094,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,842,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.