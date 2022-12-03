VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Short Interest Up 27.8% in November

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the October 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:PPH traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $78.03. The company had a trading volume of 96,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,859. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.94. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $84.27.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
