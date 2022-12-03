VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Stock Price Up 1.2%

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) rose 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.06 and last traded at $40.90. Approximately 18,285 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 12,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 27,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,038,000.

