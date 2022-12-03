VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

VanEck Gaming ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VanEck Gaming ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,700. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $35.35. VanEck Gaming ETF has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $45.50.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Gaming ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gaming ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter.

