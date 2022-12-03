Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vale by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Vale by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 24,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Itaú Unibanco cut Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of VALE opened at $16.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $21.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Vale Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.