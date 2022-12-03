USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Hits $0.87

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $97.28 million and approximately $269,582.50 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00005140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,963.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.13 or 0.00655073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00246189 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00054666 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00060362 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001229 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.8800529 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $248,665.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

