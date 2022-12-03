USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Short Interest Update

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the October 31st total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of USD Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USD Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in USD Partners by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in USD Partners during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in USD Partners by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in USD Partners by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 78,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners Stock Up 3.1 %

USD Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:USDP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. 39,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $111.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. USD Partners has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $6.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.75%. USD Partners’s payout ratio is -32.24%.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

