USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.04 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

