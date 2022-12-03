URU Metals (LON:URU) Stock Price Down 20.5%

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU – Get Rating) dropped 20.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 165 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.09). Approximately 3,339 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.63).

URU Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.88 million and a P/E ratio of 514.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 218.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 252.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About URU Metals

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited.

