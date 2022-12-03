Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.13

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.13 and last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.
Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.
