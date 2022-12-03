Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Short Interest Update

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 437,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Universal Display Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Universal Display stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.69. 153,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,344. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.63. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $89.41 and a 52-week high of $178.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.
Universal Display Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OLED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.
About Universal Display
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.
