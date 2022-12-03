Ultra Price Tops $0.21 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Ultra has a total market cap of $63.54 million and $631,188.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.20804035 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $692,876.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

