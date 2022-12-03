UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 470.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,229 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,859 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 11.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 37,595,245 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $641,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,800,243 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $535,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,428 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth $436,988,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 9.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,917,064 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $413,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 175.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,377,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,923,634.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,377,266 shares in the company, valued at $18,923,634.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 440,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,600 shares of company stock valued at $991,824. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $48.68.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative net margin of 34.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PATH shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.23.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

