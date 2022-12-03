UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives $104.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.33.

UCBJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Get UCB alerts:

UCB Stock Performance

UCBJF stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. UCB has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $122.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average of $79.55.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.