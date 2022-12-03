UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,387,925 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 272,627 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Electronic Arts worth $290,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 4,251.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 48,343 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,398,216,000 after purchasing an additional 415,212 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,597 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,923.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,038 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.5 %

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $132.28 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

