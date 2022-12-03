UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,105,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 494,816 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $280,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $2,514,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.59.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

