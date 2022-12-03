UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 479,342 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Intuitive Surgical worth $298,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,455 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,353 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $121,152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,603,704,000 after purchasing an additional 457,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,461 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $272.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.60 and a 200 day moving average of $219.82. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $369.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.83, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.05.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

