UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $429.56 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,782,988 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 595,871 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $429,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after buying an additional 8,323,587 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after buying an additional 2,715,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after buying an additional 2,472,255 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.76.

Shares of COP opened at $122.18 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.41 and its 200-day moving average is $109.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

