UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $386.58 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,888,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,534 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.53% of CME Group worth $386,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in CME Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $176.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.27 and its 200-day moving average is $190.83. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.58 and a one year high of $256.94.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup started coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $806,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,775. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

