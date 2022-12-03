UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $367.38 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,720,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,477 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.24% of Philip Morris International worth $367,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 108.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,309 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.8 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.89. The stock has a market cap of $161.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

