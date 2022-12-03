UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,535,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,842 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Truist Financial worth $357,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.91.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

