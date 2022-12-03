UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,268,735 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,997 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $396,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $8,484,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $320.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $632.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.32.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.